East Burdwan: BJP old-guards set to field independent candidates

Kolkata: BJP old-guards will field independent candidates in 9 Assembly constituencies in East Burdwan.



The old-guards have reserved walls at Jaikrishnapur village under Galsi Assembly constituency.

Smritikanta Mondol, leader of the old-guards said they have been deprived by the party who are giving more weightage to the new entrants. "We have been with the party for over two decades now. During the Panchayats election held in 2018, our party colleagues were beaten up by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. They did not allow us to exercise our franchise. Now, these Trinamool workers have joined BJP and our party leaders have made us insignificant, he said, adding "We will field independent candidates in every constituency." The infighting has become rampant in East Burdwan. On January 21, fights between the old-guards and the new entrants came out in the open when the two groups clashed against each other. Several vehicles that had were parked outside the party office at Ghordourchatti were vandalised. The old BJP and new BJP workers had also clashed infront of Babul Supriyo in Asansol in January.