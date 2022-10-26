Ease of doing biz: State rolls out new online facility e-Nathikaran

KOLKATA: To give an emphasis further on the 'Ease of Doing Business' (EoDB), the Bengal government rolls out a new online mode of facility by the virtue of which the entrepreneurs or



industrialists can apply for changing names in water connections and bills through e-Nathikaran portal.

The State government has decided that all the activities relating to the change of name in water connection or bills can only be done through online mode to provide hassle-free services to the entrepreneurs.

Apart from the business community, the householders can also apply for a change in names for their water connections through e-Nathikaran portal.

The Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department has recently issued an order saying that all concerned development authorities and urban bodies will have to provide online service to the individual applicants or entrepreneurs within 15 days after the matter was raised on the e-Nathikaran portal.

"The concerned development authority shall make necessary changes in their database of water connection/billing and shall issue e-intimation to the concerned person/entrepreneur/industry about such change of name. The name change of water connection will be done through accepting the trigger from e-Nathikaran online," reads the order.

It further stated that online verification of the genuineness of the change of name in the water connection/billing system can be done by any third party.

Various development authorities have to mandatorily follow these mandates for the successful implementation of the initiative and also to place regulatory mechanisms for this purpose.

Under EoDB mandate, any concerned development authorities have to initiate the implementation of online service like changing names as soon as the property is registered at the sub-registrar's office.

The information of the new registration of any property in the areas of development authority is automatically transmitted from e-Nathikaran to the web portal — www.wbregistration.gov.in.

A top official of the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department said that the step has been taken as part of the state government's comprehensive e-governance initiative which will

soon bring a digital revolution in the state.

It will also ensure a hassle-free service further improving the ease of doing business in Bengal, the official added.

It may be mentioned here that the Mamata Banerjee government has taken a host of new initiatives to provide services to the doorsteps and also to bring integration within government departments thereby fixing accountability on the officers at the grassroot-levels.