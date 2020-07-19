Each 'Yuva Joddha' to help atleast 10 families

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, president, Trinamool Youth Congress urged the younger generation to work selflessly.



Banerjee on Saturday exhorted members of its youth wing to visit households and help the needy amid the Coronavirus crisis to help Bengal combat the pandemic and the aftermath of the Amphan and also the unholy power that is trying to affect the peace and prosperity of the state.

He held a virtual meeting with 5 lakh yuba joddhas on Saturday morning. Trinamool Youth Congress started 'Banglar Yuba Shakti' initiative on June 11 with an initial target of 1 lakh youths across the state. On 18 July, more than 5 lakh youths across 586 towns have registered themselves to join the initiative.

Each youth called the 'Yuba Joddha' will have to get in touch with 10 families and look after their problems that may include stress arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic or the Amphan or any other trouble they are facing at the moment. The Youths have been given the freedom to select the families, but once selected they cannot change the families, Banerjee said. The families many be selected from the locality or relatives or even friends. The youths will have to tell them that they were ready to serve them in time of need and they make a Whatsapp group. A portal will be set up and each 'Yuba Joddha' will be given a password. They can put up the problems in the portal which they are unable to address and that will be taken care of. The field co-coordinators will get in touch with the 'Yuba Joddhas'.

Banerjee said youths had always been an asset and in the past they had helped Bengal to come out of disasters like the famine of 1943 or the communal riot called the 'Great Calcutta Killing' in 1946. "It is the youths that will create the future of Bengal. If we work together selflessly, the future of our state will be secured and safe," he said.