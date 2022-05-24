E-W Metro work: 9 buildings severely damaged, cites JU report

kolkata: According to the first information submitted by expert team of Jadavpur University to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) regarding the conditions of buildings at Durga Pituri Lane and BB Ganguly Street in Central Kolkata's Bowbazar area where cracks appeared in buildings because of the East-West Metro work have designated nine buildings to have suffered severe damages.



However, with further study still continuing the numbers will surely increase as per experts of JU. Another nine buildings that have been surveyed have been earmarked to have suffered moderate damages.

KMC has roped in experts from the Civil Engineering department of JU for assessment of the structural stability of the buildings around the distressed zone.

"We have received the preliminary report from JU. Our Building department will speak with engineers of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC), the implementing agency of East-West Metro before taking a decision about the fate of the severely damaged buildings. The report contains photographs and details about the cracks and damages of the buildings," Mayor Firhad Hakim said.

The report, that has been undersigned by three senior professors of JU's Civil Engineering department RB Sahu, Dipankar Chakravorty and Himadri Guha, stated that on the basis of visual inspection and NDT testing on a limited number of buildings it may be said that several buildings were seriously damaged due to the recurrence of the incident at the site.

"In addition, immediate work requirements are also highlighted in connection with the restoration, repair or construction of new structures after addressing further incidents if any during metro rail constructions," the report read.