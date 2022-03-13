E-W Metro services to remain suspended from March 15-17

kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to suspend East West Corridor service for three days next week due to technology updation.

"East-West Metro services will remain suspended from March 15, 2022 to March 17, 2022 due to upgradation of new software, testing and inspection of Commissioner of Railway Safety, NF Circle for commissioning of Phoolbagan-Sealdah stretch upto Sealdah station," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

At present, the trains ply between Salt Lake Sector V and Phool Bagan in the East West Corridor. It is learnt that testing and Inspection of Commissioner of Railway Safety is expected to be held on Tuesday.

"For the convenience of the commuters, Metro is running 128 services (64 UP & 64 DN) instead of 120 services on Sundays with effect from March 06, 2022 from 09:00 hrs to 22:30 hrs," said the official.

He pointed out that Metro is running eight additional daily services on Sundays. Out of these 128 services, 124 services (61 UP & 63 DN) is running between Kavi Subhas and Dakshineshwar.

During pre-Covid times 124 Metro services (62 UP & 62 DN) used to run on Sundays. On Sundays, the first service starts at 09:00 hrs from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar (instead of 10:00 hrs), from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar (instead of 10:00 hrs), from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas (instead of 10:00 hrs) and from Dakshineshwar to

Kavi Subhas.