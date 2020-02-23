E-W Metro construction worker injured in mishap
Kolkata: A labourer engaged with the work of the proposed New Garia – Airport Metro corridor project was seriously injured after falling down from a height of nearly 30 feet on Sunday afternoon under Anandapur police station area near Panchanna gram on Eastern Metropolitan Bypass. The injured person, identified as Golam Mohammad Shah (22), is a resident of Jharkhand. He has been admitted at a private hospital nearby.
According to police sources, the injured person was descending down the iron structure that has been built for executing the work, when he slipped and accidentally fell down. Police suspect that he was in a hurry while coming down, which resulted in the fall.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
After 'Howdy Modi', its 'Namaste Trump' as both leaders look...23 Feb 2020 6:26 PM GMT
Pro & anti-CAA groups clash in Jafrabad; two metro stations...23 Feb 2020 6:26 PM GMT
Passengers from 4 more countries to be screened23 Feb 2020 6:25 PM GMT
Navy's MiG-29K jet crashes, pilot ejects safely23 Feb 2020 6:24 PM GMT
Govt may increase legal age for tobacco consumption23 Feb 2020 6:23 PM GMT