E-W Metro construction worker injured in mishap

Kolkata: A labourer engaged with the work of the proposed New Garia – Airport Metro corridor project was seriously injured after falling down from a height of nearly 30 feet on Sunday afternoon under Anandapur police station area near Panchanna gram on Eastern Metropolitan Bypass. The injured person, identified as Golam Mohammad Shah (22), is a resident of Jharkhand. He has been admitted at a private hospital nearby.

According to police sources, the injured person was descending down the iron structure that has been built for executing the work, when he slipped and accidentally fell down. Police suspect that he was in a hurry while coming down, which resulted in the fall.