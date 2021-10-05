e-Vehicle carnival gets overwhelming response

kolkata: The three-day carnival of electric vehicles in New Town has evoked great response among people of the area.



The carnival came to a close on Sunday. People across age took test rides of e-motor cycles ,e-cycles and three-wheelers. There were representatives of different car and two wheeler manufacturing companies who replied to the queries asked by the visitors.

Most of the questions that had been asked were related to the longevity of the battery and maintenance of the vehicles. The initial investment to buy e-vehicle is much higher than the conventional fuel driven vehicles.

But as the running cost is low, people are showing keen interest at a time when the prices of petrol and diesel have skyrocketed. There were 35 stalls at the carnival.

Debashis Sen, chairman of New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) said the turnout indicated that more and more people are showing keen interest on e vehicles. New Town is the first area where e-buses were introduced in Bengal.

The carnival was inaugurated by Firhad hakim, state Transport minister who had mentioned that by 2030, around 3000 e-buses will be introduced. Attempts will be made to introduce 1000 e-buses within 2021- 22 financial year. He said talks are on with CESC and charging stations will be set up in Kolkata soon.