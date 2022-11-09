E-tender to open retail liquor outlets across Bengal floated

kolkata: There is good news for the tipplers. State Excise department has floated an e-tender for the selection of agencies to operate liquor shops under revenue sharing franchisee model across the state.



To begin with, the state has selected three districts in the North Bengal region.

Indian-made foreign liquor, branded foreign liquor and country liquor will be sold at these shops.

The 'BEVCO retail shop' will be opened up in three districts – Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Alipurduar.

The state Excise department needs to be paid for opening up such shops.

The amount will be Rs 1 lakh in Gram Panchayat areas, Rs 1.5 lakh in Corporation and notified areas and

Rs 4 lakh for areas under the Municipal Corporation.

Apart from this franchisee, fees that will be levied include Rs 15,000 for the Panchayat area, Rs 30,000 for the municipality area and Rs 50,000 for the municipal corporation area.

The retail outlets must have a minimum area of 100 sq.ft. each and a storage godown of minimum 100 sq. ft. attached to it.

All the shops should have a common design and décor and the Franchisee has to decorate the shops as per the design and decor fixed in

this respect by WBSBCL (West Bengal State Beverages Corporation Ltd).

The franchisee has to procure the liquor products from the licensed entities as per the Bengal Excise Act, 1909 and Liquor Sourcing Policy of the Corporation.

No site offered in a Municipal Corporation area will be within a radius of 1km from any existing liquor outlet licensed and functioning.

For Municipal/Notified areas and the Gram Panchayat areas the site should be situated outside a radius of 2km and 3km respectively from any existing liquor outlet licensed and functioning.