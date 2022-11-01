'e-Ration cards a welcome move & time-saver'

kolkata: Soon after announcement was made that e-ration cards would be available for the ration card holders in the state, beneficiaries welcomed the initiative and said that it would save time as they would no longer have to wait in long queues. Moreover, they appreciated the fact that lakhs of ration card holders would no longer have to wait in long queues to avail the digital cards. Billawadal Soren, a resident of Jhargram and a ration card beneficiary, said: "The initiative taken up by our Chief Minister is necessary. The beneficiaries do not have to carry any card. If they are having a mobile phone, they can avail the benefit. The introduction of a digital ration card is a significant milestone in the state."



Senior officials of the state government said that the beneficiary has to log on to the official website of the Food and Food Supplies department to apply for the same online. After completing their application, they will receive an OTP on their mobile. They will get the card online after entering the one-time password (OTP).

One message will also be delivered to the respective mobile phones, following

which online application process will be completed.