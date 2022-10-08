E-office for top bureaucrats from today to avert delay in govt schemes

Kolkata: In a bid to ensure that no state government schemes are stalled due to delays in administrative clearances during the festive days, the Bengal government has given directives so that senior government officials can switch to 'work from home' mode to clear the files. Top government officials have to log in through their IDs and a virtual office would be carried out from Saturday.



The e-office server remained shut from October 2 to 7, which will resume from October 8. The state government had announced Puja leave for its employees till October 11. All the government offices will open on October 12. The virtual office will be made operational from Saturday as all senior government employees can clear files online so that no development works get delayed. The step has been taken to give impetus to the government schemes. The Mamata Banerjee government has initiated a host of social schemes for the benefit of crores of people. The new move ensures that the closure of government offices will have no impact on the social schemes and projects run by the state throughout the year. E-server remained closed from October 2 to 7. During this period, maintenance works were carried out.

After coming to power, the Mamata Banerjee government had laid a lot of stress on e-services and it had also obtained recognition from the Centre for the 'ease of doing business'.

Incidentally, the state government bagged the SKOCH award for 'ease of doing business' in June this year. The honour was given to the government for the initiatives taken in introducing around 100 new online services, reduction and rationalisation of around 500 business-related compliances.

Top state government officials can give online clearance to various files and they have an ID for doing the same. They can access the necessary files through their laptops and desktops and give approvals. As a result, the bureaucrats need not come down to offices on the days of sanctioned leaves and yet they can give necessary clearance to files through 'virtual office'.