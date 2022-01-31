e-Mulaqat a boon for foreign prisoners during Covid times

Kolkata: The e-Mulaqat facility introduced by the state Correctional Administration department in 2018 has been extremely successful with foreign prisoners lodged in the state correctional homes getting an opportunity to interact with their family members on multiple occasions.



"Over the last two years with COVID-19 rearing its ugly head across the globe, it has been impossible for the family members of the foreign nationals and also those of other states lodged in our correctional homes to come up for physical meeting. This is where this e-Mulaqat system has proved to be a boon. Recently, an American national lodged in Siliguri correctional home spoke with three of his friends in the country through video conferencing (e-Mulaqat)," a senior official of the Correctional Administration department said.

The facilities have already reaped benefits with inmates from state jails interacting with their family members/ friends/ relatives in countries like China, America, South Africa, Ukraine, Nigeria and even Australia.

"There are a number of fond memories of these interactions. However, the latest one has left all our officials emotional. Recently, a woman died at Dum Dum Central Correctional Home (DDCCH) and her body could not be released due to legal issues. Her body was shown to her son residing at Maslandapur in North 24-Parganas, thanks to the e-Mulaqat facility," the official added.

Till the middle of January this year, there have been 2968 meetings in video conference mode. The e-Mulaqat was launched in March 2018 at DDCCH and it took another six months time to roll it out at all the 60 facilities.

Bengal is one of the few states that has been using the government platform for interaction. "Our project is a part of e-prison suites, which has been developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC)," the official said.

The video conference sessions with inmates can be booked online through a portal (https:/eprisons.nic.in). Once the superintendent approves the online registered visit request as per the prison manual and availability of the inmate, the visitor will be informed about the same through sms/e-mail. Video conferencing can also be held through smartphones.

Advance appointment for meeting in physical mode can also be availed by the family members of the inmates through registration at the National Prisons Information Portal (NPIP).

"The move that was rolled out some years back has cut down on the waiting time for the family members as they get prior meeting appointments. It has also reduced crowding at the prisons with family members waiting for their turn," the official added. About 54,35,72 meetings have happened through this mode already.