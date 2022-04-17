E-consultation gives fresh lease of life to 65-yr-old with cerebral stroke

Kolkata: E-consultation has again helped give a fresh lease of life to a patient.



A 65-year-old man was found unconscious at Nabapally area of Barasat on Saturday morning and the local residents rushed him to Barasat District Hospital.

The doctors found that the patient suffered a cerebral stroke. Hospital Superintendent, Dr Subrata Mondal took initiative and a green corridor was facilitated to perform CT scan.

The scan report was sent to the Bangur Institute of Neurology (BIN) through Swasthya Ingit online app. A team was ready at BIN under the leadership of Prof Dr Biman Kanti Roy. Instruction was given to Barasat District Hospital from BIN that thrombolysis must be done and an important injection was administered on the patient.

The patient recovered on Saturday evening and spoke to his family sitting on the bed of the hospital.