Dy Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation tests positive

Kolkata: Tapas Chatterjee, Deputy Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) tested Covid positive on Monday.



According to sources, Chatterjee was suffering from fever for the past few days. His swab sample was sent for Covid test following which on Monday Chatterjee was found Covid infected. Immediately he was admitted at a private hospital located in the Kadapara area. Sources informed that his condition is stable.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid infected reached 7,234 including patients staying and cured in home isolation across the BMC area. Till Monday 3,702 Covid infected patients were released from several hospitals and 2,176 persons were cured while staying in home isolation. It is also noticed that the rate of infection is gradually dropping in the BMC area.