Dy Election Commissioner to hold meets with top officials

Kolkata: Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain will take stock of the preparedness for the Assembly elections in the state through a series of meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.



A source in the office of CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) Kolkata said that Jain who will be putting up at a star hotel in central Kolkata after reaching the city on Tuesday night will hold a meeting with the District Magistrates (DMs)

and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all the districts on Wednesday.

In the first half the DMs and SPs of central and south Bengal will be present while in the second half those from north Bengal will attend the

meeting.

On Thursday Jain will hold meeting with state Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP).

His meeting with the political parties may also take place on Thursday but has not been finalised as yet.

Interestingly, Jain's visit in the city just precedes the date of publication of the electoral roll on January 15. The Commission wants to ensure that no voter is left out of the electoral roll.

The full bench of the Election Commission is expected to visit the state some days after the visit of Jain .

Jain who had visited the state on the third week of December had said that the Commission is determined to conduct a free and fair poll and if needed, they might

declare all the booths in the state sensitive.