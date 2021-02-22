Dy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain to arrive on Friday, Central Forces start route march

Kolkata: Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain is scheduled to arrive in state on Friday to take stock of the preparedness for the Assembly elections in Bengal.



Jain may hold meetings with the district magistrates and police superintendents during his visit.

Meanwhile, the central forces that had reached the state on Saturday started route march on Sunday at different places across the state with the purpose of area domination.

According to sources in the Commission the district magistrates and police superintendents have been asked to come up with a specific power point presentation on how the districts are preparing for the polls so far.

During the visit of the full bench of the commission in January Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had given instructions on proper execution of non-bailable arrest warrants and arrest of the trouble mongers.

The state administration has already executed such work as per instructions of the commission which Jain will be analysing.

There have been several reshuffle in the administration as well as in police ranks. The Kolkata Police Commissioner, ADG CID, ADG (Law and Order) are among the key police officers who have already undergone reshuffling.

The Commission is likely to announce the dates of polls in the first week of March.

However, the steps for building confidence among the voters started with central forces already starting route march in different parts of the state that includes Bidhannagar, Diamond Harbour, Burdwan town, Birbhum to name a few.

12 companies of central forces had reached the state on Saturday and another 30 companies are expected by Sunday night. According to a recent order of Ministry of Home Affairs 125 companies of central forces will be deployed in the state by the end of this month as per recommendations of the Election Commisssion.