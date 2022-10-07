Dussehra: 50ft effigy of Ravana burnt

KOLKATA: Keeping up with the tradition of burning the tallest effigy in the city of joy during Dussehra, Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad Committee and Sanmarg burnt a 50-feet tall Ravana and 40 feet effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran at the Central Park (Salt Lake), Kolkata.

The event was attended by: Saurav Ganguly, president of BCCI; Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata; Sujit Bose, minister of State for Fire; Vivek Gupta, MLA; Pradeep Todi, president of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad; Lalit Beriwala, Margdarshak of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad; Nitin Singhi, Secretary of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad; Ashok Todi, Chairman Lux Industries Ltd. and many other eminent personalities. The event drew thousands of devotees on the ground to witness the annual ritual - the burning of an effigy of demon king Ravan.