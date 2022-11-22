'During 2021-22, Centre released only 47% funds for ICDS scheme'

Kolkata: State Minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Shashi Panja lashed out at the Centre for less allotment of funds in connection with the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme.



During the question-answer session at the state Assembly on Monday, Panja said that during the year 2021-22, the Centre had approved 87 per cent of the funds demanded by the state but released only 46 per cent.

In the case of food for children, the Centre has approved 59 per cent and released 50 per cent.

She further pointed out that in socio-economic indicators BJP-ruled states like Gujarat are among the worst-performing states.

In the case of stunted children, Gujarat is ranked 26th among 30 states, in the case of wasted children (low weight for height) the rank is 29 out of 30, for underweight children 29 out of 30 while for a population that uses an improved sanitation facility it is 18 out 30.

During Covid times, when the Anganwadi centres were closed for nearly two years, the department not only ensured food supply to the children of these centres but reached out to them through audio modules in the form of short poems and stories so that they do not get completely dissociated with activities at ICDS centres.