Durgapur Thermal Power Station staff protest after plant shuts down

Kolkata: Opposing the anti-people decisions of the Centre, the employees of Durgapur Thermal Power Station (DTPS) started agitation with the power plant closing down after receiving a closure notice of the Central Pollution Control Board for flouting pollution norms.

When a section of employees tried to enter the plant on Saturday morning, they were stopped by another section following which an altercation broke out. The CISF associated with the security tried to intervene but failed. A section of the employees with gate passes entered the premises of DTPS and started agitation. Three of the units of DTPS — which was set up in the 60s — had closed down. The 4th unit was only functional. Supporters of INTTUC alleged conspiracy on the part of the Centre and agitated. More than 600 employees have lost their jobs due to the anti-people decision of the Centre, claimed INTTUC.