Durgapur girl tops JEE

KOLKATA: Adyasha Patra, a student of Manisha International School in Durgapur, has topped the JEE (Main) February session from Bengal. She has secured 99.99 score. The JEE (Main) was held on February 25.

Adyasha already started preparing for JEE (Advanced) long before the JEE (Main) results were published on Monday. Adyasha had scored over 96.6 per cent in ICSE. She had taken a number of mock tests during practice. She studied at Carmel Convent till Class X and then shifted to CBSE as she wanted to get a competitive edge. She was confident about a high score.