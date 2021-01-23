Durgapur Bridge to remain shut from January 23-26

Kolkata: The Durgapur Bridge (Derozio Setu) will be closed for vehicular movement from 10 pm on January 23 till 5 pm on January 26 for the purpose of conducting load test.



According to a joint advisory published by the Kolkata Police and Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) the load capacity test will be done for condition assessment and preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the purposes of repair and retrofitting works of the bridge.

During the period south bound vehicles will be diverted from Alipore Road and Burdwan Road Crossing towards Diamond Harbour (D H) Road to avail Jai Hind bridge. Buses of route number M-14, S-22, S3W and SD-76 will be diverted from Alipore Road and Chetla Central Road crossing towards Burdwan Road to avail jai Hind Bridge.

South-bound auto rickshaws will have to avail Chetla Road, Lock Gate Bridge, Station Road and New Alipore Island. Buses of route number 3B will avail T C Road instead of Durgapur Bridge.

North-bound vehicles of Durgapur bridge will be diverted from New Alipore island to avail T C Road and D P S

Road. North-bound auto rickshaws will have to avail bailey bridge, Alipore Park Road, Raja Santosh Road and Chetla Central Road.

Movement of North-bound vehicles of B L Shah road will be restricted from B L Shah Road and Roy Bahadur Road Crossing. These apart, police may divert vehicles through other arterial roads as and when required.