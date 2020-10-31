Durgapur Barrage: Part of gate no. 31 damaged, govt orders restoration

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government has ordered comprehensive restoration work of Durgapur Barrage after a part of gate number 31 was damaged on Saturday.



Besides ordering a thorough repairing of that structure, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also ordered the repairing of Mashanjore Dam and Kangsabati Dam. The repairing work of Teesta Barrage is complete.

On Saturday morning, a portion of gate number 31 out of 34 gates of Durgapur was damaged. As a result, the gate turned non-functional leading to continuous release of water from the barrage without any check.

Senior engineers of the state Irrigation department reached the spot and initiated the repairing work.

A senior officer of the state Irrigation and Waterways department said: "It would take at least 48 hours to complete the repairing work. For the time being, a temporary floating gate will be placed in front of the damaged gate that will also at the same time undergo necessary repair."

All steps have been taken to stop the unchecked flow of water from the barrage that may lead to a threat to the low-lying areas. Repairing of the gate at the earliest is also essential as it plays a crucial role in the supply of drinking water to Durgapur, Asansol and parts of Bankura. The water supply for industrial purposes in Durgapur is also dependable on the barrage.

The local civic authorities, however, ensured that there will be no shortage in the supply of safe drinking water and also urged people to use water economically for the next two days.

In 2017, gate number 1 of Durgapur Barrage was damaged and with the endeavour of the state government that has been completely replaced. Gate number one remained completely undamaged on Saturday.

The state Irrigation department has also taken up a project to completely replace 12 gates of the barrage including gate number 31 that was damaged on Saturday. But at present, the repairing work will be carried out to make it operational on an immediate basis. "Civil work worth around Rs 100 crore has also been taken up to repair the damaged portions of the concrete structure of the barrage and the work is undergoing in full swing," an officer of the Irrigation department said.