Durga Puja of Karmakars in Bankura turns 450 this year

KOLKATA: Karmakar Bari's Durga Puja in Bankura's Sonamukhi which is locally popular as "Joy Durga" turns 450 this year. It is famous for its unique ritual that involves replacing the existing clay-made idol of Goddess Durga in 12 years. The idol is worshipped throughout the year and is immersed after a gap of 12 years.



The replacement ceremony of the idol happens every 12 years with much pomp and grandeur. Goddess Durga and her entourage have a traditional look here in the 'Natmandir' of the Karmakar family.

The earthen pot (kalash) dedicated to mother Goddess is said to be around 450 years old. It has been handed over from one generation to another. During Puja days, two more pots are placed before the idol but they are immersed in the water after the Puja but the age-old pot remains intact.

Right below the 'Natmandir' there is a secret room where the ancestors used to hide to save themselves from Borgis (plunderers). During the nationalist movement, many freedom fighters used to take refuge here. It is situated right beneath the 'Natmandir'.

"The architecture was designed in such a way that none could get an idea that there was a room there. I have never gone inside it. It has been lying completely abandoned for many years," said Dr Joyeeta Karmakar, the present generation of the family.

People in the locality and nearby areas throng the 'Natmandir' on all the six days of Puja. The priests are selected on a rotational basis and are selected among the Brahmin families residing in the locality for years.

The family members never touch the idol. Only the priest who makes necessary cleaning of the idol before Durga Puja and puts ornaments touches the idol. The current idol is 7-year-old and it will be replaced after 5 years.

The legacy of the family Puja has been handed down through oral tradition. Joyeeta has learnt about the tradition of the family Puja from her father Dr Basudev Karmakar who gathered the legacy from his father Gourchandra Chand.

"Goddess Durga is worshipped here as 'Mrinmoyee'. After our ancestors started worshipping Goddess Durga, a family member received a divine message during sleep saying that a 'Shivling' would pop up from under the earth. Eventually, it came out of the earth. Our family still offers 'bhog' to local villagers on the day of Nabami," she said.