Durga Puja: Late start forces organisers pay more to get pandals ready on time

KOLKATA: The Covid pandemic has led to the delay in construction of pandals and the Puja organisers are now forced to shell out almost double the amount this year to make up for late start to the preparations.



This year Bosepukur Shitala Mandir started their pandal a week ago they have decided to provide extra money to the labourers so that they can complete the construction work a week ahead. Ruby Sarkar a member of Bosepukur Shitala Mandir said: "This year we faced several hurdles due to the pandemic. As a result the cost of bamboo and other materials for the construction of pandal has gone up. Moreover, as we have decided to construct the pandal late, labourers are charging extra money to finish the work on time." Similarly organisers of other big Puja like Ballygunge Cultural, Samaj Sebi too have decided to construct the pandal late and they have shell out extra money to to erect the pandals to finish it on time. A senior organiser of Samaj Sebi Club of South Kolkata said: "This year we really faced hurdles to search for the labourers. Most of the labourers we usually hired refused to construct the pandal and so we have hired labourers from outside Kolkata and they are charging more this year. Hopefully we can finish erecting the pandal on time."

Rajuprasad Mistri a labourer who came from Jhargram to erect pandals at Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee said: "This year due to the pandemic, it is very difficult for us to come to city to erect pandal. We have hired a bus and 14 of us came to the city to earn few extra bucks so that we can provide financial support to our family members during the Puja time. Generally we charge around Rs 25,000 for erecting pandals. But this year we have charged Rs 50,000 and put our best efforts to make sure that the pandal has been constructed with diligence by maintaining all Covid protocols and on time."

Senior Puja organisers are of the opinion that this year they have to shell an extra amount considering the pandemic situation as it has led to a huge unemployment and most have decided to keep each and every pandal simple, and avoid unnecessary decorations. There will be enough lighting and sitting arrangements will also be provided to maintain the COVID-19 protocols.