Durga Puja committees come up with unique plans

Kolkata: The community Durga puja organisers in the city are planning different and unique modes to reach out to the people in the Corona pandemic situation.



The Durga Puja–the greatest festival of the Bengalis is a little less than two months away but the planning to hold Puja maintaining Covid protocols have already started.

Jodhpur Park 95 Pally will be arranging a tableau for showcasing its puja in different parts of the city, The replica of the Durga idol will also be there at the tableau. The rituals like sandhi Puja, Arati in the evening etc will be shared through app. "We will ensure that the puja is held maintaining the parameters of social distancing," said Ratan Dey, Convener of 95 Pally.

Jodhpur Park Sarbojonin will hold its puja in a community hall in the locality and will not allow entry of any outsider there. There will be giant screens at some locations to showcase the mandap and the idol to the common people.

Kashi Bose Lane in North Kolkata will have ekchala idol this time deviating from the theme puja. The rituals will be shown through whats app and other social media platform.

The pomp and grandeur associated with the Durga puja at Sreebhumi Sporting Club will be minimum this year. The pandal will be designed in the model of Kedarnath temple. There may be restricted entry after thorough checking by thermal gun and

sanitising .

Three pujas at Kalighat within a distance of less than 1 km – Badamtala Ashar Sangha, 66 Palli and Nepal Bhattacharjee Street is making arrangement for a drive way so that people need not have to alight from their vehicle for watching the pujas. There will be restricted entry for common people after checking with thermal gun and entry through sanitising tunnel.