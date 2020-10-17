Durga Puja committee to live telecast rituals

Kolkata: The Covid pandemic might have created fear among the people but the Puja revellers have something to rejoice for as the Suruchi Sangha has decided to live telecast all the rituals and celebrations relating to Durga Puja from Tritia.



"Utsav Noy, Hok Manusher Puja", has become the theme for the Suruchi Sangha Puja this year. During the pandemic, the organisers have decided to celebrate the Puja not amidst its usual pomp and grandeur but they have chosen the Puja as a platform to stand by the people. Puja committee secretary and the state PWD minister Aroop Biswas has already handed over clothes to more than 1,000 children from the underprivileged section.

The step has been taken to bring happiness to the marginalized children who hardly get an opportunity to wear new dresses during the festival. Following the Covid situation many have lost their jobs.

Unlike the previous years, the Puja pandal will be

simple. The structure will be made of bamboo, saree and clothes.

The organisers are praying to Goddess Durga so that the pandemic ends.

This Puja attracts a huge number of visitors every year. But this year the Covid has turned the world upside

down.

The organisers have therefore created a social platform so that the people can enjoy the Puja from home.