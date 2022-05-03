Durga Puja club to spread awareness on air pollution

KOLKATA: Badamtala Ashar Sangha near Rashbehari in south Kolkata will spread awareness on air pollution through its Durga Puja this year.



The Puja committee will use unique methods of public engagement during the Puja, which will include setting up banners, installation, posters as well as unique public engagement tools along with audio and video communications to reach out to the people visiting the pandal.

Durga Puja is the biggest religious and cultural-social festival in Bengal, which sees people from all walks of life, religions taking part in the celebration.

Joint Secretary of the Badamtala Ashar Sangha, Sandip Chakraborty said: "We are really excited about this entire initiative and are committed to the cause of air pollution. From today onwards not just during the upcoming festival but throughout the year, we will take up various initiatives that will ensure awareness

and reflect our commitment to fight against air pollution with blessings of Maa Durga on our side"

According to the World Health Organization, every year around 7 million premature deaths are attributable to air pollution — a staggering 800 people every hour or 13 every minute.

The Club will partner with Bengal Clean Air Network (Bengal CAN), set up under the aegis of the city-based SwitchON Foundation, to spread awareness on the rising air pollution levels across the state capital as well as of its severe health impacts on the people of Kolkata.

The partnership was made public on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya when the Club observed Khuti Puja- a ritual to mark the initiation of setting up of the pandal work.