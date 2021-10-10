Durga Puja celebrated by people cutting across religions: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday described Durga Puja as a festival that is celebrated by people cutting across religions.



The chief minister on Saturday inaugurated a number of Durga Puja pandals and urged people to follow Covid norms. She also interacted with Chhau artistes at one of the pandals. Banerjee was in a light mood at Bhabanipur 76 Pally where she said: "I inaugurated so many Puja pandals but nobody had offered me a cup of tea. Today, they have offered me a cup of tea. I am so happy."

Banerjee has been inaugurating Puja pandals for last few days.

The chief minister said: "My throat dried up as I have been inaugurating Puja pandals for long time. I have already visited at least 100 pandals. Yesterday, some people offered me tea but the day before yesterday nobody offered. It was not their fault as I was in a hurry."

She also told the people: "Do you know that I used to teach in a school. I taught so many little children here. I know all the lanes and bylanes here."

She also inaugurated the Puja pandal of Chetla Akal Bodhan in presence of the state transport minister Firhad Hakim.

Due to Covid a series of restrictions were imposed on the Puja organisers as well as the visitors last year. This year also people would not be allowed inside the puja pandals.

Meanwhile, the Regional Metereological Centre in Alipore has predicted rainfall in south Bengal from Wednesday and the intensity of rainfall will be increased in the weekend.

Various south Bengal districts including the city may receive light to moderate rainfall on 'Ashtami', 'Nabami' and 'Dashami'.

The districts will will receive the rainfall are North and South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly. North Bengal districts will also receive scattered rainfall in the next couple of days.

The Puja organisers in the city have taken up all measures to check Covid infection. The guidelines were followed inside the puja padals.

Naktala Udayan Sangha in it's 35 years of celebration come up with a unique idea of depicting the lives of displaced immigrants. Durga idol has no weapons in her hands instead She has stretched out her hands for the protection of mankind.

A train made of ply and woods was kept outside the pandals to showcase how the immigrants travel from place to another in the train.

Shribhumi Sporting has set up it's pandals as a replica of Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Durga idol has been decorated with 45 kgs of gold.