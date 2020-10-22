Durga Puja: 36,603 temporary electricity connections provided

Kolkata: The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has provided 36,603 temporary connections for this year's Durga Puja.

According to WBSEDCL authorities, to facilitate the temporary connection during the puja days, demand of 446.2 MVA extra load was met. Also the organistation has realized around Rs seven crore from the security deposit.

The WBSEDCL has deployed 1457 low tension mobile vans to function round the clock during the puja days to ensure quick action if power supply gets disrupted. Also 820 high tension mobile vans have been deployed to combat any problem in the high tension connections.

It may be mentioned that maximum demand for power across the state in one day during the puja days was assumed to be around 8414 megawatt. To maintain the uninterrupted supply during the festive season, more than 13 lakh metric ton coal was stored. Around a month ago, state Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said that though the clubs, puja committees informed that this year their power consumption will go down as they are organizing the Durga Puja on a smaller scale due to the pandemic, the Power department is prepared to supply like every year.