Durga Puja: 3 idols to be preserved in Ma Phire Elo art gallery

KOLKATA: Three community Durga Pujas in the city are having their idols preserved by the state government considering the hard efforts that had gone into churning out the innovative themes of the Pujas.



The idols will be preserved at the 'Ma Phire Elo' art gallery located on the banks of Rabindra Sarobar which is maintained by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).

Interestingly, among the three Puja committees that will have their idols preserved, two are not very 'big' names among the community Pujas. So, the Puja revellers who have missed out on the intrinsic artwork will get a chance to catch a glimpse.The Golf Green Sarodatsav Committee that has crafted a unique Durga idol and her entourage completely with glass accompanied by a splendid décor will be taking its idol to the gallery on Friday late afternoon. Only the 'ghots' (Puja pots) will be immersed.

"We have tried to portray the lives of the people based at erstwhile Harrison Road (now Mahatama Gandhi Road) associated with playing bands at different social functions through their Sohure Katha (Talk of the City). The lighting at the pandal by cinematographer Premendu Bikash Chaki has elicited an overwhelming response from the Puja revellers,"Tapan Dasgupta, the local councillor said.

The second name on the list is of Jitendra Smriti Sangha club located at ward 119 in Behala which has churned out a unique theme depicting a journey towards peace and colourful life by overcoming life's obstacles through its theme. "Our idol of Devi Durga and her entourage made entirely with chalks deserve special mention,"Kakali Bag, the local councillor said.

The third one is of Kidderpore 74 Pally which has depicted a unique theme 'Udjapan' (Celebration). "Celebration always involves a large number of people and in the past two years, we were compelled to maintain physical distance during the pandemic which prevented us from coming together. However, things have improved and this time the rooted heritage of Kolkata is being celebrated together through our theme," Sayantan Das, spokesperson of the Puja committee said. The renovated 'Ma Phire Elo' art gallery, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was unveiled in February 2021.