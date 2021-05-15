Dumurjola Stadium to turn into Safe Home with 50 beds

KOLKATA: Dumurjola Stadium in Howrah will be converted into a Safe Home for mild and asymptomatic Covid patients. Beside Dumurjola Stadium, Safe Homes would also be developed at the old building of Baltikuri ESI Hospital and at Alo Bhavan in North Howrah.



There will be at least 50 beds at the Dumorjola Stadium. Steps have been taken to set up the facility in the next two to three days.

It needs a mention that the stadium was converted to a 150-bed quarantine centre during the first wave of Covid. The Howrah Municipal Corporation had joined hands with the district administration to put in the necessary infrastructure at the quarantine centre. With the surge in the number of Covid cases, the six members of the newly appointed Board of Administrators of the Howrah Municipal Corporation along with the District Magistrate, Commissioner of Police and HMC Commissioner were present in the meeting, in which it was decided to set up a Safe Home at the stadium.

Arup Roy, Chairman of the Board of Administrators and the state Cooperation Minister, said: "Steps have been taken to set up Safe Homes at Dumurjola stadium, old building of Baltikurti ESI Hospital and Alo Bhavan. This comes when 150 beds have been increased at Baltikuri ESI Hospital." At least 3,600 health workers of the HMC are collecting data from every doorstep. A mother and child care unit has also been opened at Mahesh Bhattacharya Homeopathy College.