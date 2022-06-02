Dum Dum: Youth found dead in front of apartment

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of a youth, who was found lying in a pool of blood in front of an apartment where he used to stay on rent in Dum Dum during the wee hours of Wednesday.



The youth, identified as Kalyan Kuila (32) of Belda in West Midnapore, was staying at a flat in the apartment on P. K. Guha road in Dum Dum on rent with another youth.

According to police, around 3 am on Wednesday, duty officer of the Dum Dum police station was informed by a man about a youth lying in a pool of blood on P. K. Guha road in Kumorpara bazaar more area and feared dead.

Within a few minutes, cops reached the spot and found Kuila lying unconscious in a pool of blood with head injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where Kuila was declared dead on arrival.

Cops questioned the security guard of the area who informed that around 2:45 he heard something heavy had fallen and he went to the spot to check. He found Kuila was lying in front of an apartment. Police came to know that Kuila was staying on the fourth floor of the said apartment with his friend Himel Saha and used to work in a private company. It is suspected that Kuila committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of the flat. Saha is being questioned by the cops to find out whether his flat mate was suffering from depression or any unnatural behaviour

was noticed.