Dum Dum woman death case: Cops rule out murder

Kolkata: The woman who was found dead in front of an under-construction building at Kamalapur area in Dum Dum was not murdered. Police on Thursday claimed that she had either fallen down from the under-construction building where she was living for past few days or has committed suicide. Earlier police came to know that the woman had no specific house or place to live. For the past few months she was living with a minor vagrant who told police that the deceased was addicted to drugs and also depressed as her boyfriend had left her recently. Police are trying to find out the youth with whom she was in a relationship as the minor girl failed to inform where he lives. After autopsy examination, the surgeon opined that the woman died due to falling from a certain height which may be accidental or suicidal. Now cops trying to find out whether she fell down accidentally in an intoxicated condition or committed suicide due to depression.