Dum Dum: One held for murder of woman

KOLKATA: Police on Saturday night arrested a daily wage labourer for the alleged murder of a woman whose body was found from a bush on the bank of a canal at Nalta Kalibari area of Durganagar in Dum Dum.

The accused person identified as Raju Dutta of Badra Tinpukur in Dum Dum confessed that he killed the woman identified as Kakali Dutta (Saha) after an altercation. Police informed that Raju and Kakali were in a relationship despite the woman being married. Kakali reportedly used to visit Raju's rented place of stay in Durganagar. On Wednesday an altercation took place between Raju and Kakali. Suddenly Raju hit her head with a brickbat and Kakali fell on the ground unconscious. When Raju was sure that Kakali had died, he took the body to the nearby bush and covered it with debris.

Police claimed Raju is a Bangladeshi national who had come to India about 47 years ago without valid documents.