Dum Dum Central Correctional Home inmates perform Raibenshe dance

Kolkata: Twelve inmates of Dum Dum Central Correctional Home performed the traditional Raibenshe, a folk dance form of Bengal, to mark the inaugural ceremony of ICC International Mega Consumer Fair 2020 at New Town Mela Ground. The programme was organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.



"The initiative highlights the reformative efforts of our (Correctional Administration Department) for inclusiveness and broader acceptance of the correctional home inmates," a senior official of the department said. They earlier had performed at few auditoriums but this is for the first time they performed in an open stage at a fair.

"It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for the inmates to showcase the cultural heritage of Bengal before the national and international delegates present at the fair," said Chaitali Das, managing trustee of Rakshak Foundation that coordinated the performance of the inmates.

Raibenshe is a traditional martial dance form that combines acrobatic movements and balancing tricks with bamboo poles. It is nearly a 400-year-old tradition, with its origin in the Bhil warriors from Rajasthan who came as part of a Mughal army and subsequently settled down in Murshidabad in the late 16th century.

More than 100 artisans from various parts of the country will take part in the fair, showcasing and selling a variety of products ranging from apparels, handicrafts, jewellery to food products.

Five countries, namely Turkey, Egypt, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ghana are also participating in the fair that will be held till January 29. A number of stalls selling apparels of Kashmir are also one of the main attractions of the fair. Visitors can also have a taste of authentic Bengali culinary in this fair.

The inaugural programme was graced by Debashis Sen, chairman of West Bengal Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) and a senior representative from Khadi and Village Industries Commission.