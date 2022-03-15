Due to HS exam, state urges EC to defer bypolls

KOLKATA: The state government has written to the Election Commission for postponing the date of by-elections in Ballygunge Assembly constituency and Asansol parliamentary constituency with the Higher Secondary examination scheduled during the election time.



April 12 has been fixed for the by-polls in these constituencies while the higher secondary examination is scheduled on April 11 and 13. As the schools serve as venues for polls so examination and elections at the same time may pose problems. The proposal for postponing the elections was placed at the all-party meeting at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) by TMC leader Debasish Kumar. West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education held a meeting on Monday on the issue.