Duare Tran: At least 140 cyclone Yaas-affected brick kilns getting aid

Kolkata: With the move taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as many as 140 cyclone Yaas-affected brick kilns are getting the financial assistance of the state government.



The support is given to help the brick kiln revive their business as their infrastructure was damaged due to the cyclone. Each of the brick kilns is receiving Rs 5,000.

It needs mention that the Chief Minister had announced of incorporating affected brick kilns in the Duare Tran programme after receiving information that many of the same were badly affected due to the cyclone. As the announcement of incorporating brick kilns had come a few days after the initiation of the project, it took more time in completing the process of receiving application, verification directly transferring the benefit.

The affected brick kilns are in East and West Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Howrah. Maximum number –70– affected brick kilns are in East Midnapore followed by 30 in South 24-Parganas. As many as 18 and six brick kilns in North 24-Parganas and West Midnapore. Two affected brick kilns in Hooghly are also getting the state's assistance.

However, the applications of 14 brick kilns in Howrah are still under process.