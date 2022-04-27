Duare Sarkar will start on May 21, announces Chief Minister

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the schedule for the next phase of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) and Paray Samadhan (Solution at Locality) programmes while holding the administrative review meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Wednesday.



The outreach programme lined up for the entire month of May will start with 'Unnayaner Pathe' (Path of Development) which will highlight the success of the various social sector schemes undertaken by the Mamata Banerjee government.

There will be campaigning for the projects through tableau, mobile van, static stalls, fairs, cultural programmes etc. "The district administration will take necessary measures in this regard to the best of their ability. People can lodge their grievances during this campaign programme," Banerjee said. The Duare Sarkar programme will start on May 21 and applications will be received till May 31. Benefits will be extended from June 1 to June 6.

"We will give special emphasis on Paray Samadhan this time. The camps will be held from May 5 to May 20. After this, services will be provided. The district magistrates can spend upto Rs 5 lakh for Paray Samadhan," Banerjee said.

She added that government officials will not be allowed leave except for urgent reasons during these outreach programmes. However, there will be a holiday on Sunday or on government holidays.