Duare Sarkar to start from Nov 1; 20% of the camps to be mobile

kolkata: Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) will kick off from November 1 with 20 per cent of the total camps to be held in mobile mode after due exercise for assessing local needs and level of coverage in the past. Necessary instructions on holding the camps have already been sent to the district magistrates and concerned district officials from Nabanna so that necessary arrangements can be made for smooth hosting of the camps.



The Duare Sarkar programme will be held till November 30 while Paray Samadhan will start from November 1 and continue till November 15. Disposal of all applications received at the camps should be completed by December 31.

About 25 schemes and services, involving 16 nodal departments, will be provided during the campaign, including Lakshmir Bhandar, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Kanyashree, Student Credit Card, Swasthya Sathi, Caste certificate, etc.

For the first time, registration of fishermen will be carried out at Duare Sarkar camps. Applications will be sought from the fishermen and on scrutiny they will be provided with a photo identity card along with registration number. The registered fishermen will be entitled to various benefits, which the state government has been taking up for providing a boost to the fisheries sector. "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants to position Bengal as number one in fish production and we are taking all possible measures in this direction,"a senior official of state Fisheries department said. Fishermen's credit card will also be disbursed through the camps.

The mobile camps will be held in the remote areas of the districts, including the tribal areas where communication is a major issue. Departments that organise melas as part of their normal activities during the winter period will ensure that there is convergence between their programmes and Duare Sarkar outreach camps.

This will be the fifth edition of Duare Sarkar that had started from December 2020. More than 8.09 crore people had turned up at these camps and 5.59 crore had been provided services through these camps. There will be no camps on Sundays and also on November 8 and November 15 on account of Guru Nanak birthday and Birsa Munda's birthday respectively.