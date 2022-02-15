Duare Sarkar to commence from today, six new facilities added

kolkata: The state government's flagship outreach programmes-Duare Sarkar- that is commencing from Tuesday will host disability camps for catering services to the specially-abled persons. The month-long programme will be held till March 15, having six new facilities for the beneficiaries.



State Chief Secretary H.K Dwivedi held a video conference on Monday with concerned officials of the state government and district magistrates to take stock of the preparations of Duare Sarkar camps.

"This is the first time, when there will be disability camps in Duare Sarkar. Applications will be taken from the persons with disabilities about their needs and requirements and accordingly they will be sent for necessary action," a senior official of Nabanna, who attended the meeting said.

With 108 municipalities due for polls on February 27 and Model code of conduct in place, the State Election Commission directed that no photograph of Chief Minister Mamata Baneree will be allowed to be put up at the camps. None from the political parties will be allowed there. No minister will be allowed at the camp. Only, applicants are allowed to visit the camps.

Under the Duare Sarkar programme, camps will be held for receiving applications in two rounds from February 15 to 21 and March 1 to 7. Following which, applications will be enquired and subsequently services will be delivered from March 8 to 15.

This time for applications of Lakshmir Bhandar, the beneficiary needs to have single bank account. Previously, joint account holders could also apply for the scheme.

A total of 24 services, including six new ones, will be available from the Duare Sarkar camps this time, which includes Kisan Credit Card (KCC) of the state Agriculture department, KCC from the Animal Resources Development department, Matsajyibi (Fishermen) credit card of the Fisheries department. Artisan credit card and Weaver credit card of MSME deparment and SHG credit linkage by the Panchayats department.

The other services available, include Lakshmir Bhandar, Student Credit Card, "Bina Muley Samajik Surakshya", "correction in minor errors in land records", "Bank (opening of new accounts), Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Shikhashree, Caste Certificate, Tapasili Bandhu, Manabik, Jai Johar and Mutations in Agricultural Land etc. The camps this time will have vaccination centres and other health check facilities like screenings for different ailments like hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer and tuberculosis.Facilities of applying for apprenticeship under the state Technical Education department will be available in camps in a handful of districts.

The Duare Sarkar programme was launched for the first time on December 1, 2020 for delivery of some specific schemes at the doorsteps of the people through camps organised at the gram panchayat and municipal ward levels.

Over 1.04 lakh camps for the programme have been organised in different districts of the state and over 3.79 crore of people have turned up at the camps . Services have been rendered to over 2.78 crore.