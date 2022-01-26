Duare Sarkar to be held from Feb 15 to March 15

Kolkata: The state government's flagship outreach programmes — Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan — which were postponed due to the prevailing pandemic situation, will now be held from next month.



The month-long Duare Sarkar programme will be held from February 15 to March 15 while the Paray Samadhan initiative will start from February 1 to March 15.

According to a press note issued by the state government on Tuesday, under the Duare Sarkar programme, camps would be held for receiving applications in two rounds from February 15 to 21 and March 1 to 7. Following this, applications will be enquired and subsequently, services will be delivered from March 8 to 15.

In the case of Paray Samadhan, applications will be received from February 1 to 15, the project preparation will take place from February 16 to 28 while implementation will be undertaken from March 1 to 15.

The programme was launched for the first time on December 1, 2020, for the delivery of some specific schemes at people's doorsteps through camps organised at the Gram Panchayats and municipal ward levels. Services related to a host of schemes, including Lakshmir Bhandar, Student Credit Card, Krishak Bandhu (New), "Bina Muley Samajik Surakshya", "correction in minor errors in land records", "Bank (opening of new accounts), Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Shikhashree, Caste Certificate, Tapasili Bandhu, Manabik, Jai Johar and mutations in agricultural land are distributed through these camps.

Over 1.04 lakh camps for the programme have been organised in different districts of the state till now.

The second phase of Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan was earlier scheduled to start from January this year but was postponed due to the spike in Covid cases.

The Duare Sarkar project has recently bagged the "Award of Excellence" under the Project Category of Computer Society of India's e-Governance Awards.