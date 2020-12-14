Duare Sarkar: Teen gets hearing aid device in three hours

Balurghat: A Duare Sarkar camp fostered hope into the life of 19-year-old Sumi Murmu. A native of the scheduled caste-dominated Chakbaliram village under Gofanagar gram panchayat, Sumi—a hearing impaired person since birth—received a hearing aid device at the camp in Tapan within three hours of application.



She had visited the camp on December 11 along with her parents. Desiring for a better life, she requested the officials at the camp to provide her the device.

The young girl was overwhelmed with the support extended to her by the state government. "Within three hours, I was presented with a hearing aid device at the camp. I find no words to express my gratitude towards the honourable Chief Minister for such a kind and humane gesture," said Sumi.

Under the Duare Sarkar programme, eligible beneficiaries can avail the benefits of 11 state-sponsored schemes. These camps are being organised in each gram panchayat and civic area. Like other districts, people in South Dinajpur are also getting benefited through such camps. Locals said the officials at such camps were providing instant services with regards to the government schemes.

The entire machinery of the district administration is now working for ensuring the successful conduct of the programme. Responding to the overwhelming response from the people, District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal said: "It is a revolutionary programme conceptualised by the honourable Chief Minister for taking the benefits of the social welfare schemes to the people's doorsteps. It is progressing well in the district. More than 1.48 lakh people have attended the camps in the first 11 days."

Most people attending the camps wanted to receive information about how to apply for Swasthya Sathi, a free insurance scheme for all. The scheme offers medical expense cover of Rs 5 lakh per family in a year.

People also attended the camps to get caste certificates. Sources said the caste certificates could not be issued during lockdown, creating a gap between the number of applications and certificates issued.