Duare Sarkar: State distributes 10L caste certificates in a month

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led government has ensured distribution of 10 lakh Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates in under a month's time through Duare Sarkar camps in the state.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday tweeted: "Delighted to share that Government of West Bengal's Duare Sarkar initiative successfully issued more than 10 Lakh SC/ST/OBC certificates in under a month's time to eligible individuals in the state."

The Trinamool Congress government simplified the process of issuing caste certificates against a document of any member of the applicant's family and made it mandatory that it is issued within four weeks of application for the same. Applicants, now, do not need to show any document prior to 1950 to prove that he belongs to a certain community. This comes following the state government's initiative in creating legal provisions for the same.

The process has got further simplified with the state government introducing its biggest outreach drive – Duare Sarkar – from December 1, 2020. People just had to visit the Duare Sarkar camps in their respective localities if any problem arose in getting their caste certificates. In almost no time most of the applicants have been provided with the documents for which they had been waiting for so many years.

Till now, about 2.13 crore people have visited the Duare Sarkar camps across the state when its third phase is going on in full swing. A large number of them had applied for caste certificates. The Chief Minister had directed, while addressing the administrative review meeting in Birbhum, to concerned officials to avoid any delay in issuing caste certificates.

Beneficiaries from across the state have expressed their gratitude towards the Chief Minister for the initiative that solved their age-old problem. For making the initiative successful Banerjee extended her gratitude towards all officials stating in her tweet that "I wholeheartedly thank all Government of West Bengal officials and volunteers for ensuring this success".

According to political experts, caste certificates are going to be very crucial documents in case CAA and NRC are implemented in the state. It also helps people from the community in getting jobs and scholarships. The state government has also regularised all refugee colonies.