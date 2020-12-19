Duare Sarkar: So far 1 cr people get assistance from various camps

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government on Friday created another milestone with providing assistance to one crore people to get benefits of at least a dozen state-run schemes through the country's biggest outreach drive "Duare Sarkar".



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee introduced the "Duare Sarkar" programme to help people get benefits of state-run schemes at their doorsteps by holding at least four-camps in every 341 blocks in the state with dedicated officials being deployed for respective schemes.

With the Chief Minister announcing Swasthya Sathi cards for every resident of Bengal, additional counters were set up at each camp to help people get enrolled under the scheme. At least 3.66 lakh people received Swasthya Sathi cards through these camps and applications of more 20 lakh people have been approved who will be getting the cards soon. The remaining applications are being scrutinised.

The important aspect of the second phase of the programme is that the beneficiaries have started receiving the benefits for which they have applied for in the first phase. "So benefits distribution and new enrolment are simultaneously taking place in the camps right now," said a senior state government

official. At least 64.27 lakh people had visited the camps in the first phase of the outreach programme that continued from December 1 to 11. The second phase began on December 15 and it will continue till December 24. With around seven to eight lakh people turning up at the camps on an average on each of the first four days, the total footfall crossed 1 crore on Friday. As many as 6.54 lakh people visited the 695 camps on Friday itself with more than 40,000 people turning up at the camps in districts including North 24-Parganas, South Dinajpur and Hooghly. Murshidabad once again recorded the maximum turnout with 66,463 people. As many as 1.19 lakh people visited the camps in Jangalmahal districts including West Midnapore, Purulia, Jhargram and Bankura on Friday. People are also applying for the Manabik scheme in the second phase.

The programme has witnessed an overwhelming response and with a "systematic arrangement" followed by the concerned officials led to enumerable number of success stories like helping people get Swasthya Sathi cards and caste certificates within a few hours. Getting Swasthya Sathi cards in no time helped hundreds of people suffering from serious diseases to get free of cost treatment with coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

In Jangalmahal, Kalpana Bari, a resident of Para block in Purulia, applied for pension under Manabik scheme on December 9 and sanction to help the person to get the benefit was given on the first day of the second phase of the Duare Sarkar programme. Another significant move of Purlia district administration was to set up breastfeeding corner and women's health centres at Duare Sarkar camp at Santuri.

Again, the sub divisional officer of Jhargram set up camps even at Kashmara Primary School at Banspahari in Belpahari block that was infested by the Maoists 10 years back and helped people to get caste certificates.

In Hills, too, the outreach programme has left an immense impact with people even from Kalimpong deriving its benefit as caste certificates were distributed on the same after receiving application at Patengodak Gram Panchayat.