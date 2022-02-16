Duare Sarkar records 12.56L footfall in 5,600 camps on day one

Kolkata: The first day of the state government's flagship outreach programmes —Duare Sarkar that commenced from Tuesday witnessed a footfall of a record 12.56 lakh people in 5600 camps held across the state.



Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim inaugurated the Duare Sarkar camp at Pratapditya Road in ward number 88 on Tuesday morning in presence of Kolkata Municipal Corporation chairperson Mala Roy

"Earlier, during the reign of the Left Front, people used to do rounds in various government departments for services. Now, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the government is going to door-to-door for rendering services the people," said Hakim.

He reiterated that in the first five years of the Mamata Banerjee government there has been masses infrastructure development (Maa Flyover, Batanagar flyover, Garden Reach flyover, water treatment plant and others). The next five years witnessed social development (Khadya Sathi, Swastha Sathi, Kanyashree, Rupashree etc ). "Now in the upcoming five years the Trinamool Congress government will go for industrialisation in Bengal. As investment will increase industrialisation will take place, the youths will not have to go to other states for job," Hakim added. The camps this time are also having vaccination facilities and other health check facilities like screenings for different ailments like hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer and tuberculosis.

"This is the first time in Duare Sarkar when applications are being taken from the persons with disabilities about their needs and requirements and accordingly they will be sent for necessary action," a senior official of Nabanna who attended the meeting said.

Under the Duare Sarkar programme, camps would be held for receiving applications in two rounds from February 15 to 21 and March 1 to 7. Following which, applications would be enquired and subsequently services would be delivered from March 8 to 15.

A total of 24 services including six new ones have been made available from the Duare Sarkar camps this time which includes Kisan Credit Card (KCC) of the state Agriculture department, KCC from the Animal Resources Development department, Matsajyibi ( Fishermen) credit card of the Fisheries department. Artisan credit card and Weaver credit card of MSME deparment and SHG credit linkage by the Panchayats department.

The other services available includes Lakshmir Bhandar, Student Credit Card, "Bina Muley Samajik Surakshya", "correction in minor errors in land records", "Bank (opening of new accounts), Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Shikhashree, Caste Certificate, Tapasili Bandhu, Manabik, Jai Johar and Mutations in Agricultural Land etc.

The Duare Sarkar programme was launched for the first time on December 1, 2020 for delivery of some specific schemes at the doorsteps of the people through camps organised at the gram panchayat and municipal ward levels.