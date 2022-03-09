Duare Sarkar: Record footfall at camps, 98.3L avail services

Kolkata: Bengal government's flagship scheme, Duare Sarkar, which concluded on Monday, recorded huge footfall and 98.3 lakh availed the various services. Duare Sarkar camps were held across the state at 4,990 places for a week from March 1 to March 7.



The major demand at the Duare Sarkar camps were for Swasthya Sathi Cards and the state government's social welfare scheme, Lakshmir Bhandar, where women in the age group of 25-60 years are provided direct benefit of Rs 1,000 per month for women belonging to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes, and Rs 500 for women belonging to the general category.

On Monday alone, there were over 4.6 lakh visitors to the camp. In several places across Kolkata, the assessment department of the civic body held special camps where tax-related issues were resolved.

South 24-Parganas district recorded the maximum turnout on Monday, with over 54,000 people turning up at the 644 odd camps. Murshidabad was second on the list with 42,368 people visiting the 343 camps in the district. North 24-Parganas, meanwhile, recorded a footfall of 42,239 people at 636 camps on Monday. Since the beginning of the Duare Sarkar camps in 2020, over 4.5 crore people have availed of various services from these camps.

This year, the first round of the Duare Sarkar camp began on February 15 and continued till February 21.

Over 23 lakh applications have been received An official said that 15 lakh people had already received during the period. .

A total of 24 services including six new ones will be available from the Duare Sarkar camps this time which includes Kisan Credit Card (KCC) of the state Agriculture department, KCC from the Animal Resources Development department, Matsajyibi (Fishermen) credit card of the Fisheries department.

Artisan credit card and Weaver credit card of MSME department and SHG credit linkage by the Panchayats department.

The other services available includes Lakshmir Bhandar, Student Credit Card, "Bina Muley Samajik Surakshya", "correction in minor errors in land records", "Bank (opening of new accounts), Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Shikhashree, Caste Certificate, Tapasili Bandhu, Manabik, Jai Johar and Mutations in Agricultural Land etc.