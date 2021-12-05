Duare Sarkar programme: 'Matshajibi card' included

Kolkata: Authorities of all districts have been directed to take necessary steps to help beneficiaries of Students' Credit Card, Artisans Card and Fishermen Card get loans from banks without facing any inconvenience. Chief Secretary HS Dwivedi held a meeting with senior officers of all concerned departments and district magistrates in this regard.



At the same time decision has been taken to include Matshajibi Card in Duare Sarkar programme that is going to be held in January. mpost