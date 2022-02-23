Duare Sarkar: Over 23L applications received from February 15 to 21

Kolkata: Over 23 lakh applications have been received in the first round of state government's flagship outreach programme —Duare Sarkar that was held from February 15 to 21. Camps for accepting applications in the second round will be held from March 1 to 7. Applications would be enquired and subsequently services would be delivered from March 8 to 15.



The highest applications received during the period was 6 lakh for Swastha Sathi, Lakshmir Bhandar scheme is the second in the list where 5.5 lakh applications. Over 1 lakh applications were received for caste certificates.

A total of 24 services including six new ones will be available from the Duare Sarkar camps this time which includes Kisan Credit Card (KCC) of the state Agriculture department, KCC from the Animal Resources Development department, Matsajyibi (Fishermen) credit card of the Fisheries department.

Artisan credit card and Weaver credit card of MSME deparment and SHG credit linkage by the Panchayats department.

The other services available includes Lakshmir Bhandar, Student Credit Card, "Bina Muley Samajik Surakshya", "correction in minor errors in land records", "Bank (opening of new accounts), Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Shikhashree, Caste Certificate, Tapasili Bandhu, Manabik, Jai Johar and Mutations in Agricultural Land etc.

For the first time this year applications were taken from persons with disabilities about their needs and requirements. They will be sent accordingly for necessary action.

There were facilities for Covid vaccination and other health-check facilities like screenings for different ailments like hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer and tuberculosis at the camps this time.

The Duare Sarkar programme was launched for the first time on December 1, 2020 for delivery of some specific schemes at the doorsteps of the people through camps organised at the gram panchayat and municipal ward levels.