Duare Sarkar: On-the-spot bank account opening facility at camps

kolkata: The India Posts Payment Bank (IPPB) will have its presence at a good number of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) camps across the state starting from November 1 with an on-the-spot facility of opening accounts within a few minutes. The last three editions of the state government's outreach programme witnessed the opening of 1.53 lakh IPPB accounts. There are 22 lakh IPPB account holders across the state presently.



The DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) of money related to various social welfare schemes of the state government like Lakshmir Bhandar, Rupashree, Kanyashree, Student Credit Card, etc is being credited to the IPPB accounts that have been opened during Duare Sarkar camps.

"We are hopeful that this time too, we will be having excellent footfall for IPPB accounts at Duare Sarkar camps.

Since the introduction of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, many women have come forward for opening IPPB accounts," a senior official of the Department of Posts said.

For opening an IPPB account, a person does not need to carry an Aadhaar card and photograph to the camp. If he can simply tell his Aadhaar number, an OTP will be sent to his mobile number following which biometric verification through fingerprint will be done right on the spot.

The customer ID and account number will be received immediately and if the customer downloads IPPB on his mobile, a virtual debit card can be downloaded there itself. The UPI ID also can be made by downloading the IPPB app and keying the last six digits of the debit card.

In case of account opening at other banks, a person needs to carry an Aadhaar card and photograph physically at the camp. It takes two to three days to generate an account number.

The concerned person needs to visit the camp again for submitting his account number in which the DBT can be availed.

However, no repeat visit is needed in case of the IPPB accounts as the account number is generated on the spot. If a person has accounts at other banks he can also open an IPPB account and the DBT of the requisite amount will be made in the IPPB account only when he gives his consent.