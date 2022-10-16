Duare Sarkar: Nabanna takes stock of preparedness

Kolkata: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Saturday took stock of the preparedness for Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) and Paray Samadhan through a video conference with District Magistrates and other concerned officials, including BDOs from Nabanna. Camps related with both the programmes will start from November 1.



For the first time in Duare Sarkar, there will be facilities for Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and registration of fishermen. The AIF provides a medium — long term debt financing facility for investment in viable projects for post harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets through interest subvention and financial

support. Applications from farmers interested in getting facilities of AIF will be accepted at the camps.

Similarly applications for registration of fishermen will be accepted at the camps and on scrutiny they will be provided with a photo identity card along with registration number. The registered fishermen will be entitled to various benefits which the state government has been taking for providing a boost to the fisheries

sector.

As per instructions, 20 percent of the outreach camps will be held in mobile mode. Tribal areas and far flung and inaccessible areas will be given due importance while scheduling camps. Preparatory activities, especially related to Bank Account opening and AADHAAR enrollment are to be encouraged.

The Duare Sarkar programme will be held till November 30 while Paray Samadhan will start from November 1 and will continue till November 15. Disposal of all applications received at the camps should be completed by December 31. At least 25 schemes/ services involving 16 nodal departments will be provided during the campaign that includes Lakshmir Bhandar, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Kanyashree, Student Credit Card, Swasthya Sathi, Caste certificate to name a few.

There will be no camps on Sundays and also on November 8 and November 15 on account of Guru Nanak birthday and Birsa Munda birthday respectively.