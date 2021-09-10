Duare Sarkar: Footfall crosses 3 cr mark

Kolkata: The total footfall at Duare Sarkar camps crossed the 3 crore benchmark on Thursday, within three weeks of the launch of its second edition.



The outreach drive began on August 16 and already 3.01 crore people have visited the camps. Importantly, with one person visiting the camps with more than one issue, 3.15 crore services have been provided by holding 69,609 camps across the state.

A major percentage of the visitors at the Duare Sarkar camps have applied for Lakshmir Bhandar scheme under which women from general category and SC/ST category would be receiving Rs 500 and Rs 1000 per month.

The state government is scheduled to hold a total 82,238 camps till September 15.

There was a report of rush at Duare Sarkar camps with Lakshmir Bhandar scheme receiving overwhelming

response. The top brass of the state government took immediate steps and decided to hold camps for Lakshmir Bhandar at every polling booth area.

It resolved the issue with constant monitoring by the senior most officers of the Bengal government.